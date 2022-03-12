Asrock EP2C602 won't power up.

Hey guys haven't been here in a loong time, missed this place. Trying to get a motherboard going in a case in which it worked fine before, not sure what the issue is now though but it simply won't power up. I had removed it from the Supermicro 36 bay chassis to put another board in but I was unable to make that board work. I checked the standoffs and they are all correct, no extras. The power switch for the case is broken so I am trying to use a screwdriver to get it to power up. Both power supply fans are running I can feel them at the back of the case and they are plugged into their own UPS. Nothing I do works. I have reset the RAM, unplugged all the power connectors and plugged them back in, nothing works.



Any ideas?