I have a Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVME in the Ultra M.2 slot, I tried to install a second NVME from Toshiba in the lower slot and it is not seen at all, not in bios and not in windows disk managment. I don't have any drives in use in SATA 3 or 4 which I understand can't be used when the M.2 is in use. I do have standard Samsung EVO 860 2.5" in SATA 1 for back up and a TB mechanical drive in SATA 2 for storage. Anyone have any tips?