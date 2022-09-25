ASRock and MSI

I almost hate to ask this question in its own thread, but I've been crippled by over-analysis and could use some help. I've targeted the 6800 XT for my next build. ASRock and MSI both have cards at the extreme upper end of my price range. Is there any reason I'd choose one over the other from a brand standpoint? I am leaning toward the MSI, but mainly because I am unfamiliar with ASRock's work in the GPU space. Obviously they make solid main boards, but how is their work with graphics cards?
 
Which one weighs more?

Asrock makes average cards, but so does MSI. Asrock has a better rep for CS, but I've never had to use it. I have had to use MSI's, and it was adequate but nothing special.
 
I'm leaning towards MSI, only because of their serial number based warranty (if it still works that way, haven't had a MSI card for a couple of years).

Also, my MSI 1080 Seahawk, 2080S Gaming X Trio, and 3090 Gaming X Trio were all decent cards and gave me no issues.
 
I'm not sure about weight, but the MSI is definitely shorter. The ASRock sags, apparently, so I'd imagine it's heavier.

My original plan was to go with a 3070, but with prices the way they are it doesn't make much sense to me to not drop an extra 50 or so on a significantly better card in the 6800 xt...
 
