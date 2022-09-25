I almost hate to ask this question in its own thread, but I've been crippled by over-analysis and could use some help. I've targeted the 6800 XT for my next build. ASRock and MSI both have cards at the extreme upper end of my price range. Is there any reason I'd choose one over the other from a brand standpoint? I am leaning toward the MSI, but mainly because I am unfamiliar with ASRock's work in the GPU space. Obviously they make solid main boards, but how is their work with graphics cards?