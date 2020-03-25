ASR-72405 on X399 Aourus Gaming 7

J

Joust

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 30, 2017
Messages
3,285
Well, per title - I have an ASR-72405 on a Gigabyte Gaming 7 x399. It will not post with the RAID card plugged in - without battery, without being connected to my backplane.

What say you? Mobo doesn't like card? Card doesn't like UEFI? Maybe card needs firmware updated? Maybe card is bad. I have another identical card to test with - which I will do.

Any thoughts would be appreciated.
 
sinisterDei

sinisterDei

Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2004
Messages
987
I can't think of any reason it would prevent post unless it's the card that is bad. I'm assuming you've tried it in other slots as well.
 
