ASR-72405 on X399 Aourus Gaming 7

Well, per title - I have an ASR-72405 on a Gigabyte Gaming 7 x399. It will not post with the RAID card plugged in - without battery, without being connected to my backplane.



What say you? Mobo doesn't like card? Card doesn't like UEFI? Maybe card needs firmware updated? Maybe card is bad. I have another identical card to test with - which I will do.



Any thoughts would be appreciated.