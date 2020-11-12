Asking about Hardware Firewall Appliance pfSense Without Subscription Service

dive_instr
Hi,
Thank you for allowing me to join [H]ardForum.
I hope I can be useful to others in the future.
I've been informed that a pfSense capable appliance is ok to use for home use,
without the USD $400/year subscription service.
2 computers, TPLink T6000 smart router to Uverse Pace modem,
Professional grade ipCameras, printer, Synology DS218, and a
few other iOT devices.
It appears I'll need to make a list and research the TP-Link T6000-28TS
security features to see if a pfSense appliance without subscription
provides more (than the smart switch).
I was told that a WatchGuard T20 with subscription service goes way
beyond any smart switch out there; i was told that a WatchGuard
appliance will not work at all without subscription service.
Question becomes, what important security features would I
do without, for having hardware appliance without subscription service?
Many thanks!
