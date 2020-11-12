Asking about Hardware Firewall Appliance pfSense Without Subscription Service

Hi,
Thank you for allowing me to join [H]ardForum.
I hope I can be useful to others in the future.

I've been informed that a pfSense capable appliance is ok to use for home use,
without the USD $400/year subscription service.

2 computers, TPLink T6000 smart router to Uverse Pace modem,
Professional grade ipCameras, printer, Synology DS218, and a
few other iOT devices.

It appears I'll need to make a list and research the TP-Link T6000-28TS
security features to see if a pfSense appliance without subscription
provides more (than the smart switch).

I was told that a WatchGuard T20 with subscription service goes way
beyond any smart switch out there; i was told that a WatchGuard
appliance will not work at all without subscription service.

Question becomes, what important security features would I
do without, for having hardware appliance without subscription service?

Many thanks!
 
First be aware the Uverse Pace modem is in fact the Uverse Pace residential gateway aka firewall and in your case it ishould almost certainly be considered irreplaceable wit your own firewall. There will be things you simply cannot do because it is there. There are certain ports it thinks are reserved for it's own use. If you place another firewall behind it you will potentially have issues due to double NAT/PAT. If you are serious about your direction you should visit the uverse forum on dslreports there is a lot of discussion on these devices and potential work arounds as well as tips on how to just make best use of the Pace.
 
