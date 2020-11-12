Asking about Hardware Firewall Appliance pfSense Without Subscription Service

First be aware the Uverse Pace modem is in fact the Uverse Pace residential gateway aka firewall and in your case it ishould almost certainly be considered irreplaceable wit your own firewall. There will be things you simply cannot do because it is there. There are certain ports it thinks are reserved for it's own use. If you place another firewall behind it you will potentially have issues due to double NAT/PAT. If you are serious about your direction you should visit the uverse forum on dslreports there is a lot of discussion on these devices and potential work arounds as well as tips on how to just make best use of the Pace.