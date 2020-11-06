Asking 9900K owners

fullvietFX
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 1, 2004
- Messages
- 2,017
Who's seeing AMD owners drop in the new processors on their motherboards feeling sour about it? I wish I could drop in a 10900K.
Yep super lame as always but that's intel's style. I'm moving to AMD so need a new mobo anyway lol
Same, but I want an all AMD build, gonna put an Athlon and Ati sticker on the case lolI don’t even need the upgrade but I like to tinker every now and then. Don’t want to do a complete overhaul until DDR5 comes out.
Same, but I want an all AMD build, gonna put an Athlon and Ati sticker on the case lol