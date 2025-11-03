arXiv Changes Rules After Getting Spammed With AI-Generated 'Research' Papers

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,130
"arXiv has become a critical place for preprint and open access scientific research to be published. Many major scientific discoveries are published on arXiv before they finish the peer review process and are published in other, peer-reviewed journals. For that reason, it's become an important place for new breaking discoveries and has become particularly important for research in fast-moving fields such as AI and machine learning (though there are also sometimes preprint, non-peer-reviewed papers there that get hyped but ultimately don't pass peer review muster). The site is a repository of knowledge where academics upload PDFs of their latest research for public consumption. It publishes papers on physics, mathematics, biology, economics, statistics, and computer science and the research is vetted by moderators who are subject matter experts."
Source: https://slashdot.org/story/25/11/03...ing-spammed-with-ai-generated-research-papers
