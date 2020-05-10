Artificial Intelligence Is Driving A Silicon Renaissance

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Pretty significant! If you ask me!!!!!!!!!!!!!
"The race is on to develop the hardware that will power the upcoming era of AI. More innovation is happening in the semiconductor industry today than at any time since Silicon Valley's earliest days. Untold billions of dollars are in play.
This next generation of chips will shape the contours and trajectory of the field of artificial intelligence in the years ahead. In the words of Yann LeCun: “Hardware capabilities....motivate and limit the types of ideas that AI researchers will imagine and will allow themselves to pursue. The tools at our disposal fashion our thoughts more than we care to admit.”"
https://www.forbes.com/sites/robtoe...s-driving-a-silicon-renaissance/#1540fcf4553c
