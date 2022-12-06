Artifacts in MW5 with 6900XT?

I don't have issues in other games that I'm aware of, but I get these linear shimmery things in Mechwarrior 5. I've tried all the settings up and down and can't figure out what might be causing it. I put a screenshot of the most obvious ones but it happens all over the screen.Anyone else see something like this? Its UE4 which I can't imagine being the problem. I was on 22.5.1 and I have no updated to 22.11.2.