Not surprising. There seems to be an ever-augmenting convolution of factors worsening the situation.



In my view, we're never going back to "normal" with chip prices i.e. what we've seen previously in supply and demand, at least not for a (human) generation. They've proven to be a hugely valuable commodity for so many applications (some that are experiencing gale-force tailwinds), and are embedded thoroughly into the fabric of our lives. The needle will move back some, but not much.