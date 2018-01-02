Arris SB6183 Cable Modem Possible Overheating: Comcast Customer

Having intermittent internet connection issues. Comcast does not show outages in the San Jose area.
After trying the obvious things like power cycling all networking devices, I noticed the cable modem was quite hot. So I unplugged this for about 10 minutes until it cooled off. Things have been running fine since yesterday. The SB6183 is about 1 year old.
Is this likely to be a defective modem, or is there something else likely to be causing problems? Recommend replacing SB6183?
After trying the obvious things like power cycling all networking devices, I noticed the cable modem was quite hot. So I unplugged this for about 10 minutes until it cooled off. Things have been running fine since yesterday. The SB6183 is about 1 year old.
Is this likely to be a defective modem, or is there something else likely to be causing problems? Recommend replacing SB6183?