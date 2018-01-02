Arris SB6183 Cable Modem Possible Overheating: Comcast Customer

You could try running a continuous ping from your computer to 8.8.8.8 You can also log the results to a text file for further review or historical comparison.



Open command prompt and type in "ping 8.8.8.8 -t -l 1000 >ping.txt" without the "



the -t makes it continuous

the -l 1000 sets the packet size to 1000 bytes. That is a lower case L btw.

> ping.txt just pipes the output to a text file called ping.txt. You should probably put the date on each file i.e. ping-2-13-2018.txt

Do not close the command prompt as it will stop pinging.



Let it run for 24 hours or even just 8 hours and do it a few times changing the file name each time. At the end of the text file, there is a summary of the findings. This will test your modem and router.



When you are having issues, have you completely removed the router form the equation and tried connecting a PC directly to the modem?



Have you tried changing the Ethernet cable that is between the modem and router? Do you have access to a network cable tester? What is the make and model of your router? What version of the firmware is it running? Is it the latest?