ARM’s new processor cores announced

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...pus-are-30-percent-faster-and-more-efficient/
Updated low end core, regular core and performance core designs from ARM.
overall nice performance increases on paper but will probably be a while before we see them in any new processor designs.
I like their suggestion for a laptop processor that could be built with 8 of the cortex X2 cores.
