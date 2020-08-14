Arm mounting question LG 38GL950-B

Hey everyone,I bought a LG 38GL950G a couple months ago, it's been awesome. A HUGE upgrade over my previous 23" 1080p/60hz monitor and a worthy upgrade to pair to my gaming PC I built in the fall.Currently I just have it sitting on my desk, pushed back as far as it can go. I have been thinking about arm mounting the monitor (i.e. ergotron arms or amazon basics arm) but one question I have is whether this will get the monitor to sit closer to the wall, or further from it? The arm methods all seem to root the mounting arm or mounting pole by clamping onto the edge of the desk, which itself is still a little bit away from the wall. Also what size of arm is required for the LG 38"? In looking at amazon the amazon basics arm/ergotron say that they only support up to 32", do I need to look into a "heavy duty" class of arm for this monitor? I don't really need a lot of adjustability (i.e. once I set it up it won't really need to move around).Thanks!RuahrcA couple of pictures to describe the distance from the wall question:From the front:From the side... you can see if I put an arm mount on the side of the desk, the "root" of the arm or pole would be sitting a bit away from the wall and then the monitor would have to protrude even further than it is now? Or could it work out that the arm would root at the desk edge but the swing arm portion could go backwards a bit towards the wall thus keeping the monitor where it is or slightly closer to the wall than it is now?