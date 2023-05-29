erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,572
Pretty cool
"The new Immortalis-G720 is Arm's most performant and efficient GPU ever, as we continue to push the boundaries of visual computing. It delivers 15 percent performance and efficiency improvements over the previous generation, as well as a 40 percent uplift in system-level efficiency, leading to higher quality graphics for more immersive visual experiences.
Alongside the Immortalis-G720, we add to our world-class portfolio of GPUs with the new Arm Mali-G720 and Mali-G620. Through these new Mali GPUs, we are committed to bringing premium graphics features to a wider market of consumer devices quicker.
CPU performance leadership for intelligent AI
As part of TCS23, we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to CPU performance leadership. We are announcing a new Armv9 Cortex CPU compute cluster, which for the third consecutive year delivers double-digit performance gains alongside significant efficiency improvements.
A vital part of this high-performance cluster is the new Arm Cortex-X4, our fourth-generation Cortex-X core, which pushes the limit of performance on flagship smartphones. It is the fastest CPU that we have ever built, bringing 15 percent more performance compared to the Cortex-X3. Meanwhile, the new power efficient microarchitecture consumes 40 percent less power than Cortex-X3 on the same process. These performance and efficiency gains bring the on-device experiences, like UI responsiveness and application launch time, to the next level and enable next-gen AI and ML-based applications."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309290/arm-launches-the-cortex-x4-a720-and-a520-immortalis-g715-gpu
