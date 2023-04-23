erek
[H]F Junkie
Interesting ARM v RISC-V v x86 race, love it
"The article cites "people briefed on the move" as saying that Arm plans to build prototype chips for laptops, mobile devices, and other electronics. "The team will also expand on Arm's existing efforts to enhance the performance and security of designs, as well as bolster developer access to its products. "
The article points out that the head of Arm's engineering team previously oversaw the development of Qualcomm's Snapdragon chip."
Source: https://hardware.slashdot.org/story/23/04/23/192217/arm-is-developing-its-own-advanced-chip
