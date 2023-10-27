CAD4466HK
I decided to make a new thread for ARK since Snail claims this is a new game from the ground up.
Ark back in EA....again.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/
Just 24 hours after it launched into Steam Early Access, Ark: Survival Ascended is the 11th most played game on Steam and has racked up 4,400 reviews totaling a "mixed" response. Just 41% of reviews are positive, and the vast majority of the negative reviews have to do with the game's performance.
https://www.gamesradar.com/arks-shi...ing-mixed-reviews-and-performance-complaints/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX8mBGRvToc
