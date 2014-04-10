Areca SSD RAID performance low

I have an Areca setup a RAID6 with 6 Kingston V300 desktop SSD drives. (not worried about them not being enterprise)Bonnie++ shows some rather low results. Because of the way bonnie outputs it's results, I uploaded the HTML format to my site:Block input is 200MB/sBlock output it 650MB/sRewrite at 142 MB/sThe two that reallyyyy throw me:Input per character is 2MB/sOutput per character is 4MB/sAnyone know if I am setting up the RAID6 incorrectly?I have:64K stripe size512b block sizeAreca card, backplane, and mSAS cables are all 6Gb/sUPDATE:OK I just discovered that the SATA Mode is set to 150 for some odd reason:Current SATA Mode SATA150+NCQ(Depth32)Supported SATA Mode SATA600+NCQ(Depth32)Anyone know how to change it? I see stuff for SATA HDDs in the Adavanced settings, but nothing else.