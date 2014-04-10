Areca SSD RAID performance low

shockwavecs
I have an Areca setup a RAID6 with 6 Kingston V300 desktop SSD drives. (not worried about them not being enterprise)
Bonnie++ shows some rather low results. Because of the way bonnie outputs it's results, I uploaded the HTML format to my site:
http://justinedmands.com/zimbra8newbox-RAID6-6disk.html
Block input is 200MB/s
Block output it 650MB/s
Rewrite at 142 MB/s
The two that reallyyyy throw me:
Input per character is 2MB/s
Output per character is 4MB/s
Anyone know if I am setting up the RAID6 incorrectly?
I have:
64K stripe size
512b block size
Areca card, backplane, and mSAS cables are all 6Gb/s
UPDATE:
OK I just discovered that the SATA Mode is set to 150 for some odd reason:
Current SATA Mode SATA150+NCQ(Depth32)
Supported SATA Mode SATA600+NCQ(Depth32)
Anyone know how to change it? I see stuff for SATA HDDs in the Adavanced settings, but nothing else.
