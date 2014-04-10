Areca SSD RAID performance low

I have an Areca setup a RAID6 with 6 Kingston V300 desktop SSD drives. (not worried about them not being enterprise)

Bonnie++ shows some rather low results. Because of the way bonnie outputs it's results, I uploaded the HTML format to my site:

http://justinedmands.com/zimbra8newbox-RAID6-6disk.html

Block input is 200MB/s
Block output it 650MB/s
Rewrite at 142 MB/s

The two that reallyyyy throw me:
Input per character is 2MB/s
Output per character is 4MB/s


Anyone know if I am setting up the RAID6 incorrectly?
I have:
64K stripe size
512b block size
Areca card, backplane, and mSAS cables are all 6Gb/s


UPDATE:

OK I just discovered that the SATA Mode is set to 150 for some odd reason:

Current SATA Mode SATA150+NCQ(Depth32)
Supported SATA Mode SATA600+NCQ(Depth32)

Anyone know how to change it? I see stuff for SATA HDDs in the Adavanced settings, but nothing else.
 

turns out the 1680ix-16 is actually a 3Gbps card. The SSDs will only operate in 1.5Gbps if 6.0 is not available.

Here is an overview of my findings

Firmware is 1.51(most recent)

I plugged in a sata 2 SSD and it showed the full SATA300.
I plugged in a sata 2 HDD and it showed the full SATA300.
I plugged in a sata 3 HDD and it showed SATA150.
I plugged in a sata 3 SSD and it showed SATA150.
 
You have to use the CLI interface via a terminal to program the SAS expander build into the card for SATA300 minimum speed. See ftp://ftp.areca.com.tw/RaidCards/BIOS_Firmware/ARC1680/Expander/SAS_RAID_Expander_CLI_V1.0_201007.zip for more info
 
