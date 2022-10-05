Areca Raid - Drive swap how to?

Good morning.



I have been running two media servers for many many years. one is running raid 5 and the other running raid 6. both using hardware raid ARECA cards (so old i can't even remember the models) the cards work without issue. one server is using the HP SAS EXP Card.



The time has come where i have ran out of space and need to upgrade the drives and do not have a way to back up all the data and start a new raid array and migrate back.



Is there a safe way to swap out each drive one at a time until all drives have been replaced without losing data? I recall maybe years back on this forum of some members just pulling a drive causing the said to go into a degraded state and replacing that drive with the upgraded drive letting it rebuild then moving on to the next one. Is this good practice? I recently replace a failed drive and when i replaced it with a 10TB it did rebuild without issues.



What I have tried was to shut down the server and replace one of the drives from the raid 5 with a 10TB drive , but when i booted back up, it shows member disk missing, do i have to pull the drive while the server is still operating? I really don't to loose all of my media since i really don't have a fully logical back. I only cloud backup my most needed data IE Pictures and docs.



Thanks for any advice you pros can provide.