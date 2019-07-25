Areca 1883-16

areca 1883- 16 bay using deskstar hdd 10tb nas hdd and chenbro rm31616

After building The nas into RAID 6

It Seem ok But After we try to copy File in
The nas suddenly degraded

Is it deskstar hdd not compatible

It happen to both of My areca 1883

Is it a Must to use enterprise hgst

Or my chasis not Good enough Or power issue


http://www.chenbro.com/en-global/products/RackmountChassis/3U_Chassis/RM31616
 

Please post a complete log from your card(s). Are the firmware and BIOS upgraded on all the Arecas? What motherboard are you using? What power supplie(s) are you using? Unfortunately, per the latest Areca HCL of last month, your drives are not certified for your card, which may or may not be an issue. What is the host OS? Bare metal or virtualized? How are you initiating the data copying? Please respond with the requested information so we can get a better idea what is actually happening.
 
I am using 2 areca 1883 x16
using HGST 10tb HDD

But 16 bay chenbroRM31616

The both NAS areca raid keep on degarded

some tell me nas hgst cannot be use
some said need to send the areca for warranty
some said need enterprise HDD
NAS HDD is not suitable

more the 4 to 6 hdd must use enterprise
or else there will be a vibration Issue
for 16 bay casing

I turst areca so much.. I am not sure how to solve my problem

keep on problem
 
