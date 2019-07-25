areca 1883- 16 bay using deskstar hdd 10tb nas hdd and chenbro rm31616
After building The nas into RAID 6
It Seem ok But After we try to copy File in
The nas suddenly degraded
Is it deskstar hdd not compatible
It happen to both of My areca 1883
Is it a Must to use enterprise hgst
Or my chasis not Good enough Or power issue
http://www.chenbro.com/en-global/products/RackmountChassis/3U_Chassis/RM31616
