Areca 1883-16

Please post a complete log from your card(s). Are the firmware and BIOS upgraded on all the Arecas? What motherboard are you using? What power supplie(s) are you using? Unfortunately, per the latest Areca HCL of last month, your drives are not certified for your card, which may or may not be an issue. What is the host OS? Bare metal or virtualized? How are you initiating the data copying? Please respond with the requested information so we can get a better idea what is actually happening.