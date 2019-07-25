Areca 1883-16

I am using 2 areca 1883 x16

using HGST 10tb HDD



But 16 bay chenbroRM31616



The both NAS areca raid keep on degarded



some tell me nas hgst cannot be use

some said need to send the areca for warranty

some said need enterprise HDD

NAS HDD is not suitable



more the 4 to 6 hdd must use enterprise

or else there will be a vibration Issue

for 16 bay casing



I turst areca so much.. I am not sure how to solve my problem



keep on problem