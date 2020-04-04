Are your AIO pumps or radiator fans noisey?

I have the Enermax Aquafusion 240, and the fans over about 38% sound like a vacuum cleaner. I'm coming from an almost dead silent PC running 230mm fans at 800RPMs, and now I'm in an ITX case using 140mm case fans, but the AIO only came in 240, so it has 120mm fans.
The fans really are beautiful LED models. They may be the best LED fans every made so far, with back lighting also. But, they are just Fing noisy mothers.
Anyway, when I get my other 140mm Noctua fans (which I can;t get right now thanks to this little problem called COvid-19, the case will be cooler and the fans won't have to ramp up as much.
The AIO fans are 2000RPM models, so anything over bout 950RPM and they start to scream. Compared to my Noctua 140mm fan at 1200 RPM max which is almost silent, it's getting on my nerves.
The pump is not noisy, and has an RPM of 3200. If I dial it down in the BIOS to 2200, it's dead silent, but after about 2500 RPM you can hear a little whine if you are within 3 feet, open case and very quite room. I know for some that isn't an issue, but I don't like those types of noise. They bug the F out of me.
My problem is that I only have two fan risers on my board. One of them is hooked to a SATA power source fan hub with PWM control pass through, and the other, CPU riser, I have the pump plugged into. That way I can use voltage and keep the pump silent until it really needs to ramp up. However, my only other choice is to use the fan hub where I control case fans to plug in the radiator's fans. And, yeah, when the case fans hit 50% so do the Rad fans, which are noisy.
What I did tonight was to use a Y cable, plug the rad fans and the pump into the CPU riser, and run the riser on PWM. What that does it tell the pump to run full out at it's max RPM. I set the fans to stay under 900RPMs all the way to 75C. I haven't tested it yet gaming to see if the fans will STFU now until they really need to be spinning at a higher RPM. I did that in order to have the case fans spinning as fast as possible without noise in order to cool the case better, keep the temps down, and allow AIO fans to slow down. As stated, the problem now is the pump is running WFO 24-7.
I kinda have a conundrum here in that I'm trying to work around the AIO's noisy fans. I was unaware that teh AIO fans would present such a noisy cooling solution, which was what I was trying to get away from and always have.
