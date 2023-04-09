Are you using ECC with 64 GB+?

There seems to be a good number of people running 64GB+ on systems in the "How Much RAM you Got?" thread/poll. There wasn't a lot of detail on what kind of systems they were running though. Are most of you doing this on consumer systems without ECC? Or with Workstation/Server setups? Have you had any problems with it? I am looking at building a new computer and would definitely benefit from moving above 32GB but I just wonder about the law of large numbers and having data corruption issues. 64 GB is really getting to be quite a lot memory with no protection. I don't really have the money to build a full workstation build, so it seems like my choice is 32 GB or 64 GB on a consumer system(probably AMD AM5 socket) with no ECC since it seems like no one really supports ECC on consumer platforms. =/