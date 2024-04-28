"Are you sure you want to copy this file without its properties?"

I am copying files from an encrypted external drive onto another encrypted external drive as back up. I am getting this notice on a lot of my files. It wouldn't be a problem but that I noticed in some cases, the files don't open or they behave oddly like a video being a blank white screen when the copy is played on the other drive. Windows seems to copy the files fine but i'm not sure why the properties would be missing.



Here is more of the message description for the notification:



" The file has properties that can't be copied to the new location."



I have no idea What I need to do to try to address this since.It doesn't seem to be an issue due to not having admin rights. Does anyone have any ideas thanks.