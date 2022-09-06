Are you selling your GPUs before ETH merge (proof of stake switch (9-15-22)

I watched this video by Red Panda Mining today and I don't think I realized just how much the ETH change would affect GPU mining.ETH daily payouts are 10X what the other popular GPU coins are COMBINED.~24 million vs. ~2.5 million USD.If we are expecting that extra ~ $22 million to distribute over the other proof of work GPU minable coins, that's a pipe dream.Debating on just waiting and seeing the fallout, or putting my 8 Nvidia Ampere cards of Facebook marketplace this week. Six months ago I thought this would be a false start like every other Ethereum Proof Of Stake attempt before it, but looks like it's happening.What do you think?