Are you selling your GPUs before ETH merge (proof of stake switch (9-15-22)

I watched this video by Red Panda Mining today and I don't think I realized just how much the ETH change would affect GPU mining.
ETH daily payouts are 10X what the other popular GPU coins are COMBINED.
~24 million vs. ~2.5 million USD.
If we are expecting that extra ~ $22 million to distribute over the other proof of work GPU minable coins, that's a pipe dream.
Debating on just waiting and seeing the fallout, or putting my 8 Nvidia Ampere cards of Facebook marketplace this week. Six months ago I thought this would be a false start like every other Ethereum Proof Of Stake attempt before it, but looks like it's happening.
What do you think?
