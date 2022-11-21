Are we sort of in a drought or something? (bit of rambling here)

Because reasons, I stopped gaming about four months ago. This is after 30+ years of gaming just about every day. Last game I was into was Path of Exile and I didn't care for some changes in the economy and I overall just got burnt out.



Been about four months, and wouldn't mind getting into something for an hour or two before bed.



I must've spent over an hour last night on Steam looking things over along with punching in "top games of 2022". Not a single thing really appealed to me.



I'm sort of thinking maybe pick up Black Mesa and play though the Half Life series again. Only done it once and never did Black Mesa. That or do the Dead Space series.



A more sandbox like game sort of sounds ok. I've tried the Fallout series, but it never really stuck. I don't like dialogue and having to choose answers to multiple questions for a story line. The Witcher series and Fallout series are like that and I never last long. RDR2 maybe?



Be neat if I was better at MP-FPS games, but I'm the worst out there. I'm always last place, get so freaking mad, then get stuck on a loop of just one kill this round and I go to bed. Its not a good setup, heh. I simply cannot compete in COD/BF games.



MMOs seem dead. I've written off Warcraft.



Builders like Factorio and City Skylines get repetitive.



RTS games always interested me. Dune: Spice Wars seems a bit slow moving. AOE IV looks ok? maybe?



Man, I don't know. Perhaps I'm just over gaming entirely. Not a single game captures my attention.