Are we sort of in a drought or something? (bit of rambling here)

Because reasons, I stopped gaming about four months ago. This is after 30+ years of gaming just about every day. Last game I was into was Path of Exile and I didn't care for some changes in the economy and I overall just got burnt out.

Been about four months, and wouldn't mind getting into something for an hour or two before bed.

I must've spent over an hour last night on Steam looking things over along with punching in "top games of 2022". Not a single thing really appealed to me.

I'm sort of thinking maybe pick up Black Mesa and play though the Half Life series again. Only done it once and never did Black Mesa. That or do the Dead Space series.

A more sandbox like game sort of sounds ok. I've tried the Fallout series, but it never really stuck. I don't like dialogue and having to choose answers to multiple questions for a story line. The Witcher series and Fallout series are like that and I never last long. RDR2 maybe?

Be neat if I was better at MP-FPS games, but I'm the worst out there. I'm always last place, get so freaking mad, then get stuck on a loop of just one kill this round and I go to bed. Its not a good setup, heh. I simply cannot compete in COD/BF games.

MMOs seem dead. I've written off Warcraft.

Builders like Factorio and City Skylines get repetitive.

RTS games always interested me. Dune: Spice Wars seems a bit slow moving. AOE IV looks ok? maybe?

Man, I don't know. Perhaps I'm just over gaming entirely. Not a single game captures my attention.
 
I go through those ebbs and flows too. Lately, I've been putting hundreds of hours into Rimworld, but I did drop Path of Exile before that for the same reason as you did. Destiny 2 is another game I can pick up whenever, and not take seriously.
 
One thing I have learned through the years is my gaming habbit comes back in cycles. I get tired of it then go binge watching some streaming shows, maybe go on a bing reading spree then I go back eventually to gaming. The cycles can last months between switches, once it lasted years (Everquest burned me off PC games for like 3 years after spending detrimentally way too much time playing it for a year and swearing off MMO and most multiplayer games permantently). Lately I am back to gaming, strangely enough mainly due to the Steam Deck. I have a 3090 gaming rig but spend most of my time gaming on an 1280x800 steam deck lol.
 
if you're interested in the genre there's no better developer out there than From Software...you can try any of the Dark Souls games or Sekiro or Elden Ring...although it's probably best not to play Sekiro as your first game
 
Oh, Elden Ring. Yea, I was playing that too. I enjoyed it. Something with a little lower difficulty would be nice. I had fun, but the YOU DIED screen started to get annoying. An open sandbox game like that where you could travel around would be neat. Kind of why I was checking out RDR2.
 
It was a pretty dry year for releases. I wouldn't call it a drought, just really nothing interesting released. We mostly got PlayStation leftovers, annual sequels, and remakes or remasters. I've been playing through the Dead Space trilogy again recently, hyping myself up for The Callisto Protocol next week. Dead Space 2 still rattles me to this day.
 
I’ve recently built a new rig with the intention of gaming
I’m going to go back through the old stuff
Doom series library
HL2 library
And of course my first gaming experiences COD library.
My daughter wants me to get in to Red Dead Redemption
And Overwatch
 
