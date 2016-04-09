Are We Living In A Computer Simulation?

I'm not physicist, so I would love if someone would come in and fill in the blanks here, but essentially, 'c' or 'the speed of light' is essentially the communications speed of the universe, and with it, the speed of existence. If the speed of light were infinite, the universe would both exist and not exist in the same instant, as the time taken for any event to transpire would be zero, thus, the entire history of the universe would happen in an instant.Planck's constant in itself is not that exciting, however the fact that Planck units can be derived from it make it quite relevant to this discussion. Planck lengths and time units essentially show the smallest possible units relevant to science: any smaller than Planck's units, and you're more going on philosophy than observation and theory.This resembles a simulation's 'tickrate' and unit/word length of any sort of simulation: as any simulation needs some form of base units and length of the mathematical words used, essentially if your simulated data exists on a 3 dimensional vector grid with a detail of FP256, you have a multitude more detail to work with than a grid that exists only detailed down to FP128. That goes for time as well. Essentially, Planck length and time resemble the smallest possible unit of resolution in our universe.Quantum uncertainty looks eerily similar to the sort of screwed up things one would encounter when trying to operate in lengths smaller than the simulation's resolution: Things existing in very binary yes/no states, things existing in two places at the same time, Things exhibiting multiple (infinite, really) states in superposition yet only being capable of existing in one of two states when actually measured. Quantum uncertainty makes data below minimum universal resolution incomplete or procedurally generated at the time of interaction, not simulated start-to-finish. Essentially, Quantum Physicists are not messing with stuff that exists, but rather messing with the math that makes existence possible.I'm also in agreement that unless the idea that we live in a simulation can be observed and studied, it offers no real scientific benefit. Its fun to think about, and an entertaining idea, but weather true or false, it has no baring on us unless we can interact with it scientifically.