Are We Living In A Computer Simulation?

Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
- Joined
- Aug 20, 2006
- Messages
- 13,003
If this is true, our administrator gods must really like idiocracy.exe.
…members of an advanced civilization with enormous computing power might decide to run simulations of their ancestors. They would probably have the ability to run many, many such simulations, to the point where the vast majority of minds would actually be artificial ones within such simulations, rather than the original ancestral minds. So simple statistics suggest it is much more likely that we are among the simulated minds.
