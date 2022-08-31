Are these WiFi cards "legit"?

Format _C:
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2001
- Messages
- 3,738
I have an older laptop that only has the half minicard type PCI-e slot and I came across This I do know Intel does not make the AX210 or AX200 in the HMW form factor so I'm thinking it is probably one of the integrated solder down modules under the metal RF shield? I do know adapter boards do exist but there is not enough room for that type of solution, so does anyone know if this is really an AX210 chipset? I bought one already and I should have it in a few days but I'm just curious to know more about how they managed to get the NGW only card into the HMW type of card
Thanks
Thanks