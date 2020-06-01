Are these temps normal for Ryzen 3600?

M

mikey_rules

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
160
With the stock cooler, it idled at 40 and boosted to nearly 100C on my 3600. I installed a CM Hyper 212 Evo and the idle temps seem reasonable to me at around 30C. When the CPU boosts in games or benchmarks, it'll get to about 90-93C, sometimes under a minute. Wondering if that's normal? I have next to zero overclocking experience with AMD, so I haven't done anything to OC; all is at stock. I've reseated the heatsink and didn't get any differences in temps.

If it's not normal, how do I go about reducing that? Undervolt offset by 0.05 or some other way? If I should undervolt, should I use BIOS or Ryzen Master?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,443
mikey_rules said:
With the stock cooler, it idled at 40 and boosted to nearly 100C on my 3600. I installed a CM Hyper 212 Evo and the idle temps seem reasonable to me at around 30C. When the CPU boosts in games or benchmarks, it'll get to about 90-93C, sometimes under a minute. Wondering if that's normal? I have next to zero overclocking experience with AMD, so I haven't done anything to OC; all is at stock. I've reseated the heatsink and didn't get any differences in temps.

If it's not normal, how do I go about reducing that? Undervolt offset by 0.05 or some other way? If I should undervolt, should I use BIOS or Ryzen Master?
Click to expand...
whats you ambient temp and what voltage are you using
 
M

mikey_rules

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
160
Ambient is 21C. Voltages are stock; I can't remember voltage off the top of my head, I'll let you know when I get home from work. I do recall watching them bump above 1.4v. If it helps, my case is a Corsair Carbide 200R, with 2 intake and 2 exhaust fans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top