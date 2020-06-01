Are these temps normal for Ryzen 3600?

mikey_rules
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2003
- Messages
- 160
With the stock cooler, it idled at 40 and boosted to nearly 100C on my 3600. I installed a CM Hyper 212 Evo and the idle temps seem reasonable to me at around 30C. When the CPU boosts in games or benchmarks, it'll get to about 90-93C, sometimes under a minute. Wondering if that's normal? I have next to zero overclocking experience with AMD, so I haven't done anything to OC; all is at stock. I've reseated the heatsink and didn't get any differences in temps.
If it's not normal, how do I go about reducing that? Undervolt offset by 0.05 or some other way? If I should undervolt, should I use BIOS or Ryzen Master?
