Are these temps normal for Ryzen 3600?

With the stock cooler, it idled at 40 and boosted to nearly 100C on my 3600. I installed a CM Hyper 212 Evo and the idle temps seem reasonable to me at around 30C. When the CPU boosts in games or benchmarks, it'll get to about 90-93C, sometimes under a minute. Wondering if that's normal? I have next to zero overclocking experience with AMD, so I haven't done anything to OC; all is at stock. I've reseated the heatsink and didn't get any differences in temps.



If it's not normal, how do I go about reducing that? Undervolt offset by 0.05 or some other way? If I should undervolt, should I use BIOS or Ryzen Master?