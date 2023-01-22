are these normal results from samsung magician

i have a 5900x on an msi x570 tomahwawk MB and trying to work out any kinks

i have tws 4 gen ssds both 2tb. one is samsung 980 pro and the other a sk hynix. the samsung is the boot drive but both m2s should be gen4

using partition magician i get these results

samsung

read 6819 mb/s write 3591, random read 994383 IOPS write 478515

sk

read 6478 write 5762, random read 334228 write 256103



does this appear normal/appropriate?