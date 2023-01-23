Are these criteria still valid when buying GPU in 2023?

Hi guys,

I did some research on GPUs a while ago and made kinda list of important criteria to consider when choosing the right GPU. Just want to double-check if these criteria are still valid, or possibly new ones appeared (due to tech. progress), so that I'm aware of them too.
Can you kindly comment please?
  1. Reference, Founders Edition (FE) and Add-in board (AIB) are pretty similar in speed, so if budget allows its better to buy the Reference of the senior model, rather than pay more for FE/AIB of the same model. FE (with binned chips) also makes little sense if you're not planning to overclock it.
  2. The more cores - the more data is pushed to VRAM. However, Nvidia and AMD have different architecture, so only "intra-brand" comparison of core # makes sense.
  3. VRAM defines the amount of data delivered to the monitor: the higher - the more detalized and hi-res picture. 8Gb is enough for 1440p, 10Gb is good for 4K. [are these numbers still valid? I plan to play on a 144Hz monitor at 1440p/hi-settings or 4K/mid-settings where it makes more sense. CPU: Intel i7-13700, RAM: 32Gb, DDR5]
  4. I assume GDDR5X is pretty outdated these days, so should I choose a GDDR6 or GDDR 6X VRAM? Does HBM still have a problem with interposer, which made it unrepairable? If not - should I prefer HBM (HBM2, HBM2e) over GDDR?
  5. Are G-Sync and V-sync still nice things to have, or were they replaced with smth. more efficient?
  6. What about other trendy technologies like DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), Ray Tracing - after several years on the market, are they worth of the price paid for them? Any new ones to consider?
Will also highly appreciate your recommendations on the GPU that matches my config the best - from your expert view. The budget is up to $600. Can be a bit higher if this GPU will survive 1 CPU upgrade in 3-4 years, but maybe it makes more sense not to spend too much, but rather to upgrade GPU later to a newer model - together with the CPU...? 🤔

Thank you!
 
1) Are you open to look for used deal or want to buy new ?
2) Do you have a target monitor in mind (resolution-hz) ?
3) Do you have a type of games you want to play (sometime a gpu family has an large advantage to say Call of Duty that can make it a non brainer) ?
 
The most important criteria is your use case.
I.E., is this a video editing workstation, a gaming box, a general computing (Office apps), or something else?
Next most important criteria is your budget.
Third criteria is what you're kind of saying in point #3 -- What size screen resolution do you want (or the max your monitor/TV will do)?

Other thoughts:
For point #1, I cannot comment on "editions", but the general rule that serves me well is buy a higher-end card that's a bit slower/cooler running edition. That way, there is room to overclock, or even if you don't overclock, performance is adequate & within a power-efficient range.
For example: For my use case, the AMD 6700 XT was a good fit performance-wise. However, 6700 XT is the highest clocked edition of that AMD chip Navi 22. The next model up 6800 uses a different chip Navi 21, runs much cooler, and has 2x the shader units. To me, 6800 was a much wiser buy for a marginal increase in price.
On point #2, I would include "memory bus width" (size) in your consideration. At higher resolutions such as 4K, this makes a bigger difference in performance.
On point #3, I've never played a game where the onboard memory of the video card limited me. It's always screen size + level of detail = performance limits. (Maybe if you get an 8K monitor or do video editing, this might become an important consideration.)
For point #4, just look at "memory bandwidth" (speed).
For point #5, I like to leave vsync enabled (at 120Hz), but if the card's performance falls below your monitor's screen refresh rate, anti-tearing features such as g-sync become a bit more important for FPS games. Otherwise, it's "nice to have".
 
Has a general rules instead of trying to retro-engineer calculate performance of an already released product, simply look at benchmark, memory bandwidth will depend on how big-well cache work and so on, there is little need to make it complicated, product exist their performance can be explicitly seen.
 
For $600 your best choices are 3080 12 GB or 3080 Ti. There also might be some 3090 seller out there who might sell it for 700-750 bucks.
Other choices if you don't care about RTX is a 6900XT or 6950XT for $600.
 
