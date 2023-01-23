Are these criteria still valid when buying GPU in 2023?

The most important criteria is your use case.

I.E., is this a video editing workstation, a gaming box, a general computing (Office apps), or something else?

Next most important criteria is your budget.

Third criteria is what you're kind of saying in point #3 -- What size screen resolution do you want (or the max your monitor/TV will do)?



Other thoughts:

For point #1, I cannot comment on "editions", but the general rule that serves me well is buy a higher-end card that's a bit slower/cooler running edition. That way, there is room to overclock, or even if you don't overclock, performance is adequate & within a power-efficient range.

For example: For my use case, the AMD 6700 XT was a good fit performance-wise. However, 6700 XT is the highest clocked edition of that AMD chip Navi 22. The next model up 6800 uses a different chip Navi 21, runs much cooler, and has 2x the shader units. To me, 6800 was a much wiser buy for a marginal increase in price.

On point #2, I would include "memory bus width" (size) in your consideration. At higher resolutions such as 4K, this makes a bigger difference in performance.

On point #3, I've never played a game where the onboard memory of the video card limited me. It's always screen size + level of detail = performance limits. (Maybe if you get an 8K monitor or do video editing, this might become an important consideration.)

For point #4, just look at "memory bandwidth" (speed).

For point #5, I like to leave vsync enabled (at 120Hz), but if the card's performance falls below your monitor's screen refresh rate, anti-tearing features such as g-sync become a bit more important for FPS games. Otherwise, it's "nice to have".