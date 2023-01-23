Are these criteria still valid when buying GPU in 2023?

Hi guys,
I did some research on GPUs a while ago and made kinda list of important criteria to consider when choosing the right GPU. Just want to double-check if these criteria are still valid, or possibly new ones appeared (due to tech. progress), so that I'm aware of them too.
Can you kindly comment please?
Thank you!
- Reference, Founders Edition (FE) and Add-in board (AIB) are pretty similar in speed, so if budget allows its better to buy the Reference of the senior model, rather than pay more for FE/AIB of the same model. FE (with binned chips) also makes little sense if you're not planning to overclock it.
- The more cores - the more data is pushed to VRAM. However, Nvidia and AMD have different architecture, so only "intra-brand" comparison of core # makes sense.
- VRAM defines the amount of data delivered to the monitor: the higher - the more detalized and hi-res picture. 8Gb is enough for 1440p, 10Gb is good for 4K. [are these numbers still valid? I plan to play on a 144Hz monitor at 1440p/hi-settings or 4K/mid-settings where it makes more sense. CPU: Intel i7-13700, RAM: 32Gb, DDR5]
- I assume GDDR5X is pretty outdated these days, so should I choose a GDDR6 or GDDR 6X VRAM? Does HBM still have a problem with interposer, which made it unrepairable? If not - should I prefer HBM (HBM2, HBM2e) over GDDR?
- Are G-Sync and V-sync still nice things to have, or were they replaced with smth. more efficient?
- What about other trendy technologies like DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), Ray Tracing - after several years on the market, are they worth of the price paid for them? Any new ones to consider?
