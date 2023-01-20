Are there any reliable right-angle adapters/cables for SATA power ports?

Cyber Akuma
I have multiple SATA drives that my case angles right against it's back side-panel, this means that the cables are mashing against the panel and I am very worried it can bend/fray the cables or crack/break the SATA connectors on the drives. So I got right-angled cables for my drives. Issue is though, I was only able to find cables for the DATA connection of my drives, not the power. For some reason all sorts of cables and adapters to connect the data cable of your drives at a right angle are available, but not power. (What's the point then? Wouldn't you need BOTH to be right-angle if one of them is?)
I mean, I was able to find some very shoddy stuff. Adapters that split a single SATA power cable into two like this: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C2TJ82P/
Or ones that use molex instead like this: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DJ654GN
Or terrifyingly, one that splits a single SATA connector into FIVE like this: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09P4RQSNS
I am pretty sure the ones that split the cables are likely going to pull too much current, especially since I am going to be connecting these to 7200 RPM 3.5 HDDs for a RAID setup, it's not like I am using low-power SSDs or something.
On top of that, all of those and the one example of a right-angle cable I could find all looked like they used the cheap molded cable manufacturing method, which apparently is a fire hazard, especially for what I am going to be using them for:
Is there ANY type of reliable right-angle connector for SATA power? There are literally thousands of of right-angle connectors of all types for the data port, but bizarrely almost nothing for the power port, and the few I could find all look like potential fire hazards. Since I am going to have five HDDs in my RAID setup that will be on 24/7 I don't want to risk using random cheap cables that can risk a fire.
