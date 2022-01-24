Are there any good rackmount GPU chassis?

As my needs for simulation rigs grows (and we move to more network-friendly software packages), I think it's time to graduate from desktops to rackmount machines.



Are there any good options for housing 6-7x3-slot consumer cards (7x60mm = 16.54" < standard 18.5" rack width)? Something which can handle multiple server PSUs would be ideal. I see plenty of server options which can take 8-10x2-slot cards, but that would mean using A40s since I think even my A6000s would get choked at that density (although they're not too bad at 4x2-slot on an airy desktop).