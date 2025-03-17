Are overhead fiber optic cables secure?

Hello
There is a choice to install fiber optic cable via both underground and overground ways.
Would prefer overground so that there is no mess with digging the pavements etc but are they really secure? E.g. cannot they be easily physically tampered etc?
Or are they any other reasons not to go overground?
Thank you
There is a choice to install fiber optic cable via both underground and overground ways.
Would prefer overground so that there is no mess with digging the pavements etc but are they really secure? E.g. cannot they be easily physically tampered etc?
Or are they any other reasons not to go overground?
Thank you