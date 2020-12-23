Are my case fans positioned correct?

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
With my new Lian Li case, I bought separate Corsair white LED case fans, and just wondering if I have them correctly positioned, or backwards? LOL

Mainly the rear fan that's supposed pull hot air from the CPU out the back of the case, is that fan set the right way to pull the air out, or do I have it reversed ?

Same with the 3 main front fans, I think those are right, but would like that verified please.
 

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x3
So your front fans are intake and so is your rear fan and top rear fan. you have it all intake. pretty much always the part of the fan that has the side that holds the motor hub (and has a sticker or writing) is the side the air exhausts out.
Also most fans have arrows on the side which indicate the direction of the fan blades and the air flow. so the only ones you have correct is the front ones.

Capture.PNG
 
Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Oops, thanks.

So the 3 front are correct, but the rear and top are wrong?

CPU fan is good right?
 
Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
This is correct now?
 

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
I really dig this case, I know I'm not great at building a clean pretty setup, but for me this looks pretty good for my first new setup in years
 

