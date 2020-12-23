Are my case fans positioned correct?

With my new Lian Li case, I bought separate Corsair white LED case fans, and just wondering if I have them correctly positioned, or backwards? LOL
Mainly the rear fan that's supposed pull hot air from the CPU out the back of the case, is that fan set the right way to pull the air out, or do I have it reversed ?
Same with the 3 main front fans, I think those are right, but would like that verified please.
