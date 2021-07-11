Are External HDD's 'safer' than Internal?

Meaning, if the PSU dies, would an internal HDD be more likely to be fried than an external HDD connected via USB 3.0?
They're both powered by the PSU and finding an external HDD with its power supply these days for cheap is hard.
Then there's the issue of a power surge that could kill that as well, so a UPS system becomes necessary.
What do you guys think?
