Are Both my Seagate Drives on the way out? How Bad is this Smart Info

Capture.JPG

Capture2.JPG


I ran SeaTools on Both and the larger one actually finishing's the long Fix all Drive thing....The smaller one fails to finish successfully. Neither drive has any issue with windows drive error scans so at least thats going for them. The larger one is still under warranty, but i guess i need another drive to back it up before sending it in.

Are these drives ticking time bombs? I might as well invest in high end m2 drives to replace them.
 
C6 represents sectors that were written to the disk but could not be read at last try. The raw value is the number of sectors.

I would be more cautious of the 8TB drive.
 
