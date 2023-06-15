Are 17" Laptops Becoming Extinct?

I currently have a 17" Lenovo Laptop that is a couple years old and I still really like it. It runs everything really well. It will even run Cyberpunk 2077 with Raytracing turned on really well, maybe not extreme settings at 4k 120fps but at my 1080 display resolution and high settings I find it extremly playable.Back on topicI got an E-mail from Lenovo for a sale on there website which I get often, I went there and was looking at Laptops and I seen a bunch of 15" and the newer 16" ones but not a single 17". I have been seeing alot of the new 16" size laptops for other brands as well but haven't really looked into other brands to see of they had 17" Laptops as well.Just wondering if 17" laptops were dying out and why?