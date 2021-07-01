Arctic MX-4 4g fake?

pt1c4
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2021
- Messages
- 79
I bought a 4 gram arctic mx4 paste today.
It has an arctic 3D code for participating in the prize game where they give $ 1000.
And now I scan the code and give me a warning that the paste is fake and has no performance like the original. And they immediately offered me a solution to request a refund at the store where I bought it. What to do now? Packaging and everything looks fine, the importer is a company from Croatia, Microline, as far as I know they are ok.
The packaging is not open and looks fine.
Is it really possible that this is not the original arctic MX-4 paste?
I paid the full price, is it possible that there is some cheap Chinese paste inside?
It was produced in 2021 and says made in china.
It was not at a discount and comes in a resealable bag.
I take pictures of the packaging later.
It has an arctic 3D code for participating in the prize game where they give $ 1000.
And now I scan the code and give me a warning that the paste is fake and has no performance like the original. And they immediately offered me a solution to request a refund at the store where I bought it. What to do now? Packaging and everything looks fine, the importer is a company from Croatia, Microline, as far as I know they are ok.
The packaging is not open and looks fine.
Is it really possible that this is not the original arctic MX-4 paste?
I paid the full price, is it possible that there is some cheap Chinese paste inside?
It was produced in 2021 and says made in china.
It was not at a discount and comes in a resealable bag.
I take pictures of the packaging later.