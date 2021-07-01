Arctic MX-4 4g fake?

I bought a 4 gram arctic mx4 paste today.

It has an arctic 3D code for participating in the prize game where they give $ 1000.

And now I scan the code and give me a warning that the paste is fake and has no performance like the original. And they immediately offered me a solution to request a refund at the store where I bought it. What to do now? Packaging and everything looks fine, the importer is a company from Croatia, Microline, as far as I know they are ok.

The packaging is not open and looks fine.

Is it really possible that this is not the original arctic MX-4 paste?

I paid the full price, is it possible that there is some cheap Chinese paste inside?

It was produced in 2021 and says made in china.

It was not at a discount and comes in a resealable bag.

I take pictures of the packaging later.