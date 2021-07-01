Arctic MX-4 4g fake?

Feb 19, 2021
79
I bought a 4 gram arctic mx4 paste today.
It has an arctic 3D code for participating in the prize game where they give $ 1000.
And now I scan the code and give me a warning that the paste is fake and has no performance like the original. And they immediately offered me a solution to request a refund at the store where I bought it. What to do now? Packaging and everything looks fine, the importer is a company from Croatia, Microline, as far as I know they are ok.
The packaging is not open and looks fine.
Is it really possible that this is not the original arctic MX-4 paste?
I paid the full price, is it possible that there is some cheap Chinese paste inside?
It was produced in 2021 and says made in china.
It was not at a discount and comes in a resealable bag.
I take pictures of the packaging later.
 
Jun 7, 2007
6,307
If the site that said it's fake was arctic's site, I'd be inclined to believe them. But if you doubt, contact arctic and tell them where you purchased the paste from and details about the packaging, and they'll probably be able to tell you if it's legit.
 
