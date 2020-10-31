Arctic Liquid Freezer II rev3

Jinto

There is now a rev3 for 240 and 280 (and possibly 120). Changes seem to be the installation only: https://support.arctic.ac/index.php?p=lf2-240r3

I bought a 280 recently and got the rev3. The new AM4 mounting system allows for shifting the mounting for Zen2/3 but is not compatible with boards with tight socket clearance (I have a Asrock B550 Gaming ITX). The 280 v3 is so new there are no manuals for it. Seems like the only solution is to request for the rev2 mounting screws.
 
