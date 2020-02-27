Arch Linux Install Issues

So, I started using Arch about 2 years ago, but recently I started having issues with the installation. Its like something has changed, or is missing, and I can't get it to install anymore.



Since I was installing it so often just learning and dealing with other issues, I created a spreadsheet of my installation process. It worked fine until about a month ago.

So I went back line item by line item on the installation wiki for Arch, and I still can't get it to work.



I've tried installing it on an old laptop using MBR, and two GPT/UEFI desktops, one of which the install process had worked before.



Here's what happens.



I go through the entire install process, and everything seems to work fine.

When I go to install the boot loader, it cannot find the Arch installation. It finds the Windows partition fine, and loads it to the boot loader menu, but it never creates an entry for Arch.

I've tried running os-prober to detect it, but even it doesn't detect it.

I've searched Google, more like scoured, but I still haven't found an answer. I've read multiple threads about people having the same issue since as far back as 2011.



I'll post below my actual BIOS settings and installation steps.