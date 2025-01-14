ARC Battlemage Owners' Experiences and Performance

Game Preset Scaling Average 1% Lows CyberPunk 2077 Ultra* Off 78 59 CyberPunk 2077 RT RT Low Off 78 54 Doom Eternal RT Ultra Nightmare with RT* Not Supported, Built-in Scaling Off 175 115 Control High* Not Supported 108 67 Control RT High + Med RT Not Supported 87 66 Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Ultra Not Supported 84 65 The Outer Worlds Ultra* Not Supported 100 76 Shadow of the Tomb Raider Highest* Off 150 76 Shadow of the Tomb Raider RT Highest* + Ultra RT* Off 87 62 Starfield Ultra* Off 50 36

Game Preset Scaling Average 1% Lows CyberPunk 2077 Ultra* XeSS Balanced 78 60 CyberPunk 2077 RT RT Low XeSS Balanced 76 57 Doom Eternal RT Ultra Nightmare with RT* Not Supported, Built-in Scaling Off 138 100 Control Medium Not Supported 89 62 Control RT Turn off Ray Tracing Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition High Not Supported 88 64 The Outer Worlds Very High Not Supported 89 67 Shadow of the Tomb Raider High XeSS Ultra Quality 136 68 Shadow of the Tomb Raider RT Highest* + High RT XeSS Ultra Quality 101 69 Starfield Didn't bother. See 4k results.

Game Preset XeSS Average 1% Lows CyberPunk 2077 High XeSS Performance 74 51 CyberPunk 2077 RT RT Low XeSS Performance 61 46 Doom Eternal RT Ultra Nightmare* Not Supported, Built-in Scaling Off 84 67 Control Low Not Supported 54 40 Control RT Don't even think about it. Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Low Not Supported 56 44 The Outer Worlds Medium Not Supported Shadow of the Tomb Raider High XeSS Performance 109 62 Shadow of the Tomb Raider RT Highest* + Medium RT XeSS Performance 90 66 Starfield Ultra* XeSS Performance 47 31

I figured we ought to have a thread for discussing experiences with these new B580 and shortly B570 cards (unless you snagged one at Microcenter already when they oopsed and started selling them early).I picked up an AsRock Steel Legend ARC B580 at Microcenter on launch day. They let me order it for pickup, which surprised me since they don't usually do that with new releases. I just drove down after work and picked it up. Since then I've been playing with the card more than actually playing games on it. I built a new rig which left me short a card until I get my hands on Blackwell since I plan on keeping my previous machine. I moved my 3090 over to the new build and bought the B580 to make my old machine work and try out the new thing from Intel.I've been playing around with the B580 seeing what it can do. So far I haven't had any problems other than performance issues, and that's mostly about Starfield. I haven't tried overclocking it yet, but I've messed around with a bunch of games trying to see what sort of settings I can run them at. This is more of a "highest playable settings" sort of thing than the usual comparison charts. I don't really have anything useful to compare the B580 to - just a 3090 and a 1660Ti. I'd have to move cards around to make any useful comparisons. As far as settings go I was aiming to get the 1% lows over 60 if I could do it without clobbering settings too much and if not at least up into the 50s with an average decently over 60fps. Well, except for 4k. Yes, I tormented the poor budget card by making it do 4k. 4k was more like how high can I go most of the time. Scaling is all XeSS because I don't seem to have any games that support FSR and not XeSS that I felt like testing.On to the charts. Please note that these are just taken at whatever random point in the game I was at, and they're not a carefully scripted test run.Test System:i9-10980XE (18c/18t, HT disabled), 4x16GB DDR4-3600 CL16 (quad channel), AsRock Steel Legend ARC B580 12GB, PCI-e 3.0* Highest preset. RT and everything else are separate except for Doom Eternal.1080p1440pSomehow enabling RT helps with 1% lows in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. We'll see more of this at 4k.Torturing the budget card at 4kOnce again Shadow of the Tomb Raider has better 1% lows with RT enabled. Starfield is pretty much a train wreck on the B580. It doesn't run well at any resolution or settings. 1080p low averages 54fps with 1% lows at 41. Might as well run it at ultra settings. It's barely slower, so I figure it's badly CPU bound.