ARC A380 + nVidia GPU in same system? (Resizable BAR)

So I just bought an Intel ARC A380 to use for encoding all the Blu Rays & UHD Blu Rays I have purchased (and will purchase) for storage on my NAS media server.
However, the A380 requires Resizable BAR, and the only system I own that is new enough to support it is my main desktop gaming/video encoding system (NOT the i7-4790K rig in my sig, it's a Ryzen 9 5950X system), which currently has an nVidia GTX 980 in it. I don't game a whole lot anymore (definitely NOT enough to warrant upgrading to a current nVidia 4k series or AMD 7k series GPU with AV1 encoding built-in)...but when I do game, I still want better framerates than the A380 would ever be able to provide me (1080p 120hz monitor).
Has anyone here had any experience with having both nVidia & Intel ARC discrete GPU's in the same system, and have those experiences been good or bad?
If you have done this successfully, are there any tips/tricks to getting these cards to play well together in the same system?
And before anyone mentions it, yes, I have already watched THIS LTT video where they did this....just looking for more real-world info
However, the A380 requires Resizable BAR, and the only system I own that is new enough to support it is my main desktop gaming/video encoding system (NOT the i7-4790K rig in my sig, it's a Ryzen 9 5950X system), which currently has an nVidia GTX 980 in it. I don't game a whole lot anymore (definitely NOT enough to warrant upgrading to a current nVidia 4k series or AMD 7k series GPU with AV1 encoding built-in)...but when I do game, I still want better framerates than the A380 would ever be able to provide me (1080p 120hz monitor).
Has anyone here had any experience with having both nVidia & Intel ARC discrete GPU's in the same system, and have those experiences been good or bad?
If you have done this successfully, are there any tips/tricks to getting these cards to play well together in the same system?
And before anyone mentions it, yes, I have already watched THIS LTT video where they did this....just looking for more real-world info