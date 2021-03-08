Aquacomputer Experts please help

So I've been trying to get the 10% fps boost from extra RGB. Upgraded my four 140mm case fans to Corsair QL140s that have 34 LEDs each for maximum unicorn vomit. I got a single splitty4 because it has four Corsair connectors and four pwm (refuse to put any software on my computer to run RGB besides aquasuite). Unfortunately, I didn't read the fine print that the splitty4 could only handle 90 LEDs. Long story short, I got a second one so I could fully illuminate all four fans. There is an output RGBpx port on each Splitty4 that I've connected to some RGBpx strips, but the strips do not work. I've got the cable plugged in the right way on the strips and with only two fans on each Splitty4 I should have 22 more LEDs available to drive the 15 LED strips. More fine print reading led me to discover that the output port on the Splitty4 only works if all four fan ports are utilized. So... Does anyone know of maybe some dummy wires or something I can populate the two extra ports with to get the strips to work? I'm also not sure if I need to populate the pwm port, the Corsair port, or both. And as a bonus question if you made it this far through my rambling, does anyone know if it is possible or if there are plans to make it possible to control other vendor RGB in aquasuite such as asus, GSkill, etc? I'd love to change my GSkill ram but again don't want to have everyones software starting at boot just to control RGB. I know openRGB has the ability, so it would be cool if aquacompter could integrate that into aquasuite. TIA