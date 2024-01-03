Apple watch - specifically oxygen sensor

Grimham
[H]ard|Gawd
Anyone have any knowledge of how well the oxygen senor works from series to series? From what I can tell the Series 6 is the first to have it, but does it work as well as the latest model?
My father is getting older and having issues and I'd like to get him something to monitor and alert him if his oxygen level gets low or heart rate is out of whack. I don't mind springing for the best model
if I must, but I know him and he'd probably lose or break it within the first month.
