Apple Watch prototype exposes the company's 'Ultra' security testing program

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,482
"The first thing you see is the box it came in, which is more interesting than it sounds. “This product is classified as Apple Confidential and is designated an ‘Ultra’ security program,” the label on the rear declares. “This prototype MUST be returned when recalled.” Other parts of the sticker are masked to hide its origins, but a “PVTe” designation on the rear shows it’s likely for Prototype Validation Testing."
https://www.engadget.com/watch-prot...ultra-security-testing-program-135014542.html
