Apple Watch 6 (A2294) notification problem

I was gifted an Apple Watch 6 and I have a problem that I can't find a setting for.



I had a first-gen Apple Watch and the battery life was so bad, I fell out of habit wearing it. As a result, I'm not very good at wearing the newer model.



When I get a text message and the watch is paired with my phone, the notification goes to the watch, not my phone. Which is on my desk, usually. So I'm not getting notifications on my phone, and I don't know that I've missed a text for sometimes hours later when I pick up my phone for whatever reason.



How do I get my phone to ping when it's paired with the watch? I'm sick of missing notifications. I want both my watch and phone to ping all the time.