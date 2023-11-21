Apple trying to be proactive with its Batteries... Something feels wrong

OK So Apple or more specifically iMessage wasn't on the list of gatekeepers but if the EU decided to change the wording slightly it would have been in there and here they are adding RCS support which goes to keep them off that list even if those changes are made.The EU is working on a similar regulation about Batteries and self-repair, and the current soft, foil-lined batteries are considered no good for a few reasons, they are stupid and easy to puncture which causes them to ignite, and they are currently acting as a thermal insulator inside the iPhones, it was manageable in the 14 Pro, but the 15 Pro is is a significant problem area.Leaked photos show them testing the batteries in a solid metal casing, which will make them easier to replace and allow the casing to act as a thermal conductor and not a thermal insulator.