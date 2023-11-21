Apple trying to be proactive with its Batteries... Something feels wrong

L

Lakados

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
9,569
OK So Apple or more specifically iMessage wasn't on the list of gatekeepers but if the EU decided to change the wording slightly it would have been in there and here they are adding RCS support which goes to keep them off that list even if those changes are made.
The EU is working on a similar regulation about Batteries and self-repair, and the current soft, foil-lined batteries are considered no good for a few reasons, they are stupid and easy to puncture which causes them to ignite, and they are currently acting as a thermal insulator inside the iPhones, it was manageable in the 14 Pro, but the 15 Pro is is a significant problem area.
Leaked photos show them testing the batteries in a solid metal casing, which will make them easier to replace and allow the casing to act as a thermal conductor and not a thermal insulator.
https://9to5mac.com/2023/11/20/leaked-iphone-16-pro-battery
1700597298182.png
1700597303894.png

1700597314187.png
1700597319954.png
 
Definitely a good move if accurate. It'll be a blast if the iPhone 16 series makes it relatively easy to replace the battery (though I suspect Apple doesn't want to return to ye olde days of swappable batteries).
 
Aurelius said:
Definitely a good move if accurate. It'll be a blast if the iPhone 16 series makes it relatively easy to replace the battery (though I suspect Apple doesn't want to return to ye olde days of swappable batteries).
Click to expand...
The last time that was possible really was the iPhone 5s. After that they starting sealing the displays in order to achieve reasonable IP ratings. Which, I would still say was a net benefit. I swapped my own batteries on 4S/5/5S.

However, there is an odd mentality in the US about not wanting to spend $75 or whatever it is to swap the battery to extend the life of a device for another 2 years. In Japan, I would see people with 5+ year old phones all the time. So there is definitely a different mentality about money and saving it there vs trying to keep up with the Jones' here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top