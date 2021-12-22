Apple trackpad 2 help

First, I have to use Siri for typing long messages now so forgive any of her bullshit. God dammit Apple you really need to get her working right because she is really become critical for me especially since dragon has thrown in the towel. Fuck you dragon just when I need you.........Because of severe cases of neuropathy and God help me Gout in my hands I use an external Apple trackpad 2 pretty much exclusively for mouse control.But I need some help with them.First I need some help getting the friction under control. Right now they are just too slick and my control is horrible. I need some sort of stick on liner that will increase the friction considerably. I simply cannot feel the pad good enough good enough to have proper control. I mean I need a lot more friction.I also need something to make the control more accurate and consistent.My second problem is right click. The ultimate form of right click is the two finger drop. The problem is with these two conditions you have is it problems with what I call the little finger drop syndrome. This causes constant intermittent right quick because you're right two fingers are constantly pooping down and hitting the pad causing unwanted Right clicks. It's a constant pain in the ass. For right now I have change to using the lower left click as my right click function. I just don't know what else to do. If anybody made it I would buy some sort of a leftover clicker to use for it. No I am not shitting you it would probably be the best thing in the world for me if I could just clip something on my damn toe to use it right click.For anyone that does not know what doubt is, that funny little four letter word describes a level of pain that it's not do it justice. Short of my post operative spine surgeries back in the 90s, I have never felt pain like this in my life. I spent all of last week in the hospital on Dilaudid because of this shit. It is really really really bad folks. Do you want nothing to do with this little four letter word.I appreciate any help on the trackpad because I don't know of any other solutions right now. Using a mouse is completely out of the question.ThanksLlarry