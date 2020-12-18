Apple taking some shots at Facebook

Krenum said: Its good to finally see that Facebook is getting the press they deserve. Can't wait to see what Facebook digs up on Apple. Click to expand...

Maybe but here's what Tim Cook said when they challenged him on it."it’s time to stand up for the right to privacy—yours, mine, all of ours. Consumers shouldn’t have to tolerate another year of companies irresponsibly amassing huge user profiles, data breaches that seem out of control and the vanishing ability to control our own digital lives."Apple is claiming they don't store or share their data and based on the long list of complaints against them from law offices and government agencies about their noncooperative nature and the lack of information they had to give when they did cooperate I am somewhat inclined to believe them.