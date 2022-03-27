Apple Studio Display on Windows

For my specific situation, I could really use a monitor with a quality webcam, mic(s), and speakers in the 27-32 inch range with at least 4K resolution. I am unfamiliar with what kind of connection you need to hook up a new Apple Studio Display to a Windows machine. My GPU is a Zotac RTX 2070 Amp Extreme, which does have a USB-C connector on it. Is that sufficient or do I need a graphics card that has Thunderbolt 4 output?



Disclaimers, i.e. "I know":

1. The Studio Display is a little expensive for what it is.

2. I already have a Logi Brio, a Rode NTG USB mic, and Behringer MS40 active speakers. Sticking with my current 32" 144Hz GSync 1440p display would be cheaper. I am willing to pay extra for an integrated solution. If one with a superior webcam (most important part) is available from not-Apple, I'd love to consider it.

3. The Studio Display is shipping with a seriously buggy webcam. I wouldn't buy until that's provably fixed. Never buy a promise of a future software upgrade.



Thanks for any advice on how to hook up a Studio Display on Windows!