Apple Studio Display on Windows

For my specific situation, I could really use a monitor with a quality webcam, mic(s), and speakers in the 27-32 inch range with at least 4K resolution. I am unfamiliar with what kind of connection you need to hook up a new Apple Studio Display to a Windows machine. My GPU is a Zotac RTX 2070 Amp Extreme, which does have a USB-C connector on it. Is that sufficient or do I need a graphics card that has Thunderbolt 4 output?

Disclaimers, i.e. "I know":
1. The Studio Display is a little expensive for what it is.
2. I already have a Logi Brio, a Rode NTG USB mic, and Behringer MS40 active speakers. Sticking with my current 32" 144Hz GSync 1440p display would be cheaper. I am willing to pay extra for an integrated solution. If one with a superior webcam (most important part) is available from not-Apple, I'd love to consider it.
3. The Studio Display is shipping with a seriously buggy webcam. I wouldn't buy until that's provably fixed. Never buy a promise of a future software upgrade.

Thanks for any advice on how to hook up a Studio Display on Windows!
 
pendragon1 said:
if you have a tb3/4 port or add-in card its pnp but the fancy a13 processed stuff doesnt work. i also wouldnt count on the webcam getting better, im not even sure i but the 12mp claim from what ive seen of it.
https://screenrant.com/apple-studio-display-windows-pc-compatibility/#:~:text=The short answer to the Windows compatibility question,desktops and PCs as well, at least technically.
Are you saying that the USB-C on my GPU would not work but if I got a PCIe Thunderbolt card my GPU could output through that port? If so, thank you very much that’s what I needed to know.

I am aware that on Windows I would loose Centerstage. While I would love to have it, that’s OK. And again, I wouldn’t buy until the webcam issue is fixed.
 
enc0re said:
Are you saying that the USB-C on my GPU would not work but if I got a PCIe Thunderbolt card my GPU could output through that port? If so, thank you very much that’s what I needed to know.

I am aware that on Windows I would loose Centerstage. While I would love to have it, that’s OK. And again, I wouldn’t buy until the webcam issue is fixed.
idk about gpu outputting through the tb port, i havent ever tried that and do not have this combo to try it. apple just says that it will pnp on a tb3/4 port.
like i said, not sure if that will or not, to me it looks like a garbage sensor not software.
 
