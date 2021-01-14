Apple Silicon Predictions

L

LuxTerra

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 3, 2017
Messages
214
No insider info here, just looking to have some fun.

BLUF: Apple's product differentiation strategy is different than the Intel nickel and dime you to death for ever 100Mhz or feature. We're going to see a more unified product stack, consistent with their mobile strategy, that's differentiated by form factor and quantity of cores/RAM/storage. Optimizing their lineup, Apple will use SoCs for all mobile (M series) products and will be 100% integrated GPUs until die/power constraints force them to an architecture variant with discrete CPU/GPU (although multi-chip packaging is possible) for the top tier products like the Mac Pro. Assuming "traditional "naming convention, Apple will have three SoCs: e.g. M1, M1X, and M1Z; the "TDP" targets will be 25W, 50W, and 75+W respectively. To minimize design costs, these will likely not cross over in many products. Apple will tier their offerings by die harvesting core counts, but not any other features or clock speeds. Specifically, this means (or the updated equivalent of):

16" MBP (M1Z at 75+W): 12+4c CPU, 24c GPU, up to 64GB LPDDR4 with double the M1 channels and double the die stacks to meet this. Die harvesting for tiered product lineup would look something like 10+4c CPU and 16/20c GPU options. Yields will dictate where the line is drawn. Die size should be approx. 250mm^2.​
14" MBP (M1X at 50W) 8+4c CPU, 16c GPU, up to 32GB LPDDR4 with the same channel width as M1. Die harvesting for a tired product lineup would look something like a 6+4c CPU and 12c GPU. Die size should be approx. 180mm^2.​
13" MBP entry level is unlikely to be updated and may follow the iPhone SE approach of using old stock/designs. Will stick with the ~25W M1 at 4+4c/8c.​



Discusison
Key assumptions include:
  1. Apple will remain consistent to their core strategy of focusing on efficient compute and differentiation by form factor and simple logical jumps in quantity (e.g. core counts). In a sense, this really is setting manufacturable die size mm^2 and power targets and selling the most that fits in that envelope. I'm guess those are:
    1. 100-120mm^2 / 25W
    2. 150-180mm^2 / 50W
    3. 200-250mm^2 / 75W+
  2. Apple will continue to be and pay for the bleeding edge of TSMC nodes necessitating a fair amount of die harvesting as die get larger.
  3. Apple will optimize their lineup by limiting the number of SoCs or discrete chips they need to manufacture.
  4. Apple will continue to "thin out" their form factors to optimize mobility.
I think those are reasonable and consistent with Apple's strategy.

Form factors will need an update to bring new tech (e.g. possibly miniLED, faceID, etc) and to keep the look-at-me-I-have-the-newest-stuff fan boys satisfied. The 16" is on the thicker larger side of things for an Apple mobile product and I expect them to try and thin it out to hit a ~4lb weight target while being sleeker. Their traditional upper end TDP target has been an "official" ~45W CPU and ~50W GPU, but...we all know those TDPs are mostly a joke for Intel and there have been cooling/performance complaints with this product over the years. I expect Apple to target a more nominal 75W TDP with limited 100W peak TDP usage. I don't see Apple hitting their battery life targets with a capped 100W/hr battery capacity unless they reign in the peak power consumption a bit. I really think the current 16" is the chassis they needed to support Intel's products and it's not really the portable desktop chassis Apple wanted. GPU will be a huge factor in selling the 16" over the updated 14" as is possibly more 8k focused accelerators and double the RAM channels to support that many CPU/GPU cores. The only offering here is what I've notionally called the M1Z. The smaller M1X won't be offered because the SoC will nominally required a different motherboard design/integration due to power/RAM configurations.

The rumored 14" is needed to allow TDP to grow towards the 50W range and allow for new tech. I don't expect any new features over the M1 here, just more. Again, only the M1X will be offered to minimize the design/integration costs, at least for now. It remains to be seen how what has been the entry level 13" MBP works out in the long run vs the MBA. Designing and integrating both the M1 and M1X into the 13"/14" MBP might not be a problem though, since I expect them to be just a smaller/larger version of each other. Unlike the M1Z, which I think will necessitate more RAM channels, etc. to feed the beast.

Now, for anything larger/discrete, Apple will have a separate lineup. Let's call it the P1 and P1X/Z. Beyond ~250mm^2 yields on a bleeding edge process are just not ideal. Plus, for max performance, Apple will want to wait a year for TSMCs performance version of any node. It's not that you can't build these, but rather that it's quickly hurts margins and Apples not know for doing that! This likely puts Apple on a 2yr refresh cycle. New nodes bring updated M lineup, optimized nodes the following year bring top end P products. Since the GPU doesn't have to be on the monolithic die for both area and power constraints, the P lineup should easily see 2x core counts over the M lineup. It's reasonable for the very top tier Apple will have 3x core counts just based on die/power estimates. This would match the 32+4c CPU and 128c GPU rumors. Also, I would expect that the very top tier P1X/Z Mac Pros would allow for dual sockets with a very nice profit margin. :)

TSMC 3nm node in late 2022 should allow all M2 products to have 50% more CPU cores and 100% more GPU cores. Apples product requirements seem to suggest that they will prioritize the GPU over more CPU cores.
 
L

LuxTerra

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 3, 2017
Messages
214
No one wants to play market analyst? :)

Well, I'll take the time to address a counter point. There's several good arguments that my estimate is far to aggressive and that the top end M1 variant will be the 12x core 8+4c variant that's "leaked." My thoughts on why that's a reasonable statement are:

  • This is gen 1 and Apple doesn't have to knock it out of the park. Merely being competitive is likely good enough. The current 16" Intel MBP tops out at 8x cores, so why go further?
  • Even this 8+4c M1 variant is still a large chip for Apple. Probably around the 180mm^2 die size. Apples on a bleeding edge process, so why take risks?
  • 8+4c CPU can still be die harvested into a 6c+4 mid-range product, why build three SoCs?
  • The 8+4c is an alleged leak from someone who actually used it, why doubt it?
  • So far, M1 only die harvests the GPU, not CPU cores.

My counter points are:

  • We have lots of historical indications that Apple's never liked Intel's slow roll, forced by manufacturing processes or not. This whole transition hinges on Apple being able to enable the "experience" they want and that's recently been far more than Intel could deliver.

  • Relevant to the previous point, Apple has already shown that they're willing to be aggressive. Namely, they took what would have been a top of the line quad core 13" MBP and shoved it all the ways down into a MBA! That's an aggressive roll out and I don't see them changing things.

  • Historically, Apple's never updated the Mac lineup like they have the iPhone/iPad lineups. There's a lot of good reasons for that, including relatively low sales volume. Plus, Apple has a lot on their plate with this whole 2yr transition. I think they want to be aggressive, but are not likely to take unnecessary risks. Adding a M1->M2 update onto of launching the higher tier products just seem unnecessary risky and doesn't align with TSMCs published roadmaps. This 2yr update cycle implies that Apple needs to not only fend of Zen3/11th Gen, but also Zen 4 and Alder Lake with this launch. This heavily suggests an aggressive strategy so their offering is viable into 2022.

  • Yes, an 8+4c / 6+4c / 4+4c lineup could work, it just seems unreasonably tight and provides limited to no inter-form factor stratification; i.e. a lot of overlap. For example, a 16" then gets the 8+4c and the 6+4c, while the 13/14" gets a 6+4c and 4+4c? I just don't see that happening unless Apple pushes the GPU cores harder than we think. A 12+4c / 8+4c / 4+4c strategy provides a lot more differentiation. Differentiation ONLY by die harvesting just doesn't seem like an Apply strategy IMHO.

  • As the dies get bigger, so to does the likelihood of need to die harvest CPU and GPU cores.

  • The TDPs just don't work out. Each high performance Apple A14/M1 core draws about 4W. Maybe a bit more, maybe a bit less. Each GPU core seems to draw about 1W. All power numbers are at TSMC 5nm since that's the only metric we have. Now, an 8+4c CPU would need 16W more than the M1. Given the M1 is approx. 25W, that puts an 8+4c around 40W TDP. That's a bit much for sustained performance in the current 13", but probably fits within the assumed 14" update(?). Furthermore, the higher end 13" MBP always had a lot more graphics power, but even doubling that only puts this near my estimated 14" TDP target of 50W. Now that works for an updated small MBP, but is way under powered for a 16" MBP which had "fake" TDPs of 45W CPU and 50W GPU. I just don't see Apple taking it easy and not pushing the 16" performance and power levels. Even tripling the GPU keeps the TDP well under 60W and again, that just seems like too little for the 16" MBP targets and market.

  • Whatever goes in the 16" MBP likely goes into the iMac and the peak 8+4c option just seems way too little for a solid desktop.

  • Assuming the 8+4c leak is valid, then Apples been upstaged before release by their own demo, and that's just not like them. The company that brought you and "one more thing" isn't going to let a the top end configuration leak months in advance. They know these leaks will happen and likely sanction them, but why leak your best too early? Makes no sense to me. Yes, I think the M1X will top out at 8+4c, but that's highly unlikely IMHO to be the top end 16" MBP option. We've never seen Apple work that way.

  • If the rumors are true, Apple silicon is far cheaper to Apple than Intel silicon. Now, Apple could just absorb the higher profit margins, but given their existing profit margins, why bother? That's not an absurd statement. Yes, they obvious prefer making more money. However, building your own silicon is hard and expensive; even if you reuse your smartphone/tablet IP. It's highly unlikely that Apple looked at their IP and looked at the market and said, you know ~7-8% market share is fine with us. Apple has a tremendous opportunity here and I think they would be fools to pass up taking full advantage of their leadership and not going all out. This is an ecosystem buildout and the value of the ecosystem is far greater than the sum of the components.

  • Finally, the 12+4c / 24c strategy isn't the most they can do. It's the aggressive strategy, but not the crazy aggressive strategy. Realize that my 75W+ target is far less than the old Intel solutions and that TDP was a joke. If you only ask, what could they technically do, regardless of how mad the MBAs get, then a 12+4c / 24c at ~250mm^2 isn't it. It's unlikely TSMC can push the reticle limit toward the 600+mm^2 yet; at least not at any price anyone will pay. If they could, it's likely NVIDIA would already be there with their datacenter GPUs. Dies that large won't come until the performance 5nm TSMC process later this year at best. However, they could push into the 300-400+mm^2...technically, not pragmatically; so many angry MBAs! Now that SoC could support a 16+4c / 32c option based on the die shots/logic sizes I've seen. That's quadruple an M1 mind you, but not everything needs to be quadrupled. That could keep sizing a bit smaller than 4x M1 die size or free up space for extra accelerators (e.g. for 8k video processing). Now, if we keep the power scaling of M1, that's merely 16x CPU cores at 4W for ~64W total, plus 32 GPU cores for 32W. That actually hits the current 16" MBP official TDPs really well, but as we covered, TDP with Intel is a bad joke. So technically, that's probably the very upper limit currently on a TSMC 5nm node that they could push, but what an absolutely spectacular laptop that would be! Consider that we'd be talking about 16x fast CPU cores, where each core matches a Zen3! Consider that the GPU would be 4x an M1 and an M1 is already about a GTX1650...multiply that by four and let me know what you think. All of that for 100W sustained would be nuts. Now, I have no reasonable belief Apple has let the engineers go insane and create such a thing. At least not for a 16" MBP. It will come, but likely not in mobile form factors. One can dream though.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top